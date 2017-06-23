INTERVIEW: Prof. Graydon Beeks on Going For Baroque





On Friday, June 30th from 12pm – 2pm, KSPC’s “Going for Baroque” host Tim Moore will have an in-studio guest, Professor Graydon Beeks of the Pomona College Music Department faculty.



They will discuss Handel and his English contemporaries. Professor Beaks will comment on the composers who lived and worked during the time Handel dominated the British musical scene.

Professor Beaks will also report on his visit earlier this month to the annual Handel Festival held in Halle, Germany, birthplace of the composer.