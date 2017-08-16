Power Hour: Episode 9

A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
- In this SPOILERCAST we review Spider-Man: Homecoming with a special guest and begin looking at notable releases this week for comics including Spider-Men 2! The New Warriors TVs show has also been cast and we look at some of the characters that make up this roster. And we honor Joan Lee, spouse of Stan Lee who passed away the week prior.
- Find us at https://www.facebook.com/powerhourkspc/ and email us at power.hour.88.7@gmail.com for discussion topics, questions, and stories that you would like to share!
