Chelsea Snow, 12-year-old Operatic Soprano Live on The Fiend’s Dreams

Listen to The Fiend’s Dreams on KSPC this Saturday, February 25th at 11am to hear a live performance by Chelsea Snow, a twelve-year-old aspiring operatic soprano, hosted by DJ Rakshasa.

After seeing the Broadway show “Phantom of the Opera” she was inspired to follow a path to becoming an opera performer. Using her robust and powerful voice, Chelsea sings Italian, French, German, and Latin operas. Her commitment to opera is demonstrated through her daily work, perfecting opera techniques. Chelsea hopes to be an accomplished modern opera singer one day.

Chelsea is the Granddaughter of Earle Doud, who won the Grammy for Record Album of the Year in 1963, for the hit comedy album entitled “The First Family”. Chelsea has earned many laudable achievements for her very young age, including First Place in “Riverside’s Got Talent”, and singing the National Anthem at the Ontario Business Bank Arena for L.A. Kings minor league hockey team, the Ontario Reign. Her upcoming show entitled “Broadway to Opera,” will be performed in the first weekend in March. Watch for Chelsea’s rise; she has a bright and artistic future.