Deserving Soul Final Broadcast on December 16th

Deserving Soul Planning Final Broadcast on December 16th

The sound of that statement seems unreal, untrue, not to mention just plain sad…but, yes, after 9 years of giving a weekly 2-hour shot of Soul Music to the KSPC community of listeners, Deserving Soul will be coming to an end on Saturday, December 16th with the final broadcast from 1 to 3 p.m.

When asked about reaching the show’s conclusion, Ike Rhythm responded “This was a difficult decision to make given my love of music, soul music in particular, and KSPC. And who knows, I may at some point decide I miss it too much and want to revive the show. But for now, just know that I greatly appreciate all the listeners who have tuned in over the years, called me at the station with questions, comments, or requests, and especially those who called just to share their appreciation and love…and know that I will miss being a small part of every listener’s life every Saturday afternoon.”

“So, as we say at the end of each broadcast…Keep your soul light shining, keep the home fires burning, get out there on the good foot, and have a great week, see ya next time around, take care…”

Ike Rhythm