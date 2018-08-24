In Memoriam: Tim Moore, host of “Going For Baroque”

It is with a heavy heart that we share that Tim Moore, host of “Going For Baroque” passed away on Friday, August 17th, 2018. You can find his obituary, and information about upcoming services here: http://forestlawn.tributes.com/obituary/show/Timothy-Frank-Moore-106355968

Tim was a volunteer at KSPC for the past ten years, bringing baroque classical music and education to our listeners during the college’s summer and winter breaks. He had a passion for the music, and he brought great enthusiasm with him into the studio for every show. Tim had a wonderful sense of humor, and he was quick to smile — he was a vibrant and kind person. We are really going to miss him here at KSPC.

In honor of his memory, we will be presenting some of Tim’s shows from this summer during the next few weeks of the summer schedule during his regular timeslot, Fridays from noon – 2pm.