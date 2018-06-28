In-Studio: Argument?

Listen to Argument? In-Studio recorded on April 15th, 2018 on Radio Realness. Listen to Radio Realness is on the 1st & 2nd Sunday of the month from 7pm-10pm.

Argument? is a Long Beach queer fronted peace punk band with a catchy beat and theatrical antics. They bring a message of personal concerns for social change for the queer, POC, hetero & intellectually challenged community.



argument1.bandcamp.com

instagram.com/argument.music

Watch their live stream performance! It’s on our FB Page:

https://www.facebook.com/KSPCOnline/videos/10160361867920014/

#argument? #kspcinstudio #kspcradio #radiorealness #queer #punk #anarcho #peacepunk #losangeles #poc