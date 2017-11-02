In-Studio: Bana Haffar

Bana Haffar is a Los Angeles–based musician currently focused on the modular synthesizer. Before shifting her attention to synthesizers, she worked as a touring session bass player for nearly a decade. She is also the co-creator of “Modular on the Spot,” a monthly outdoor happening on the Los Angeles River.

She will be performing at Tokyo Modular Festival 2017 on Sunday, 19 November 2017.

Listen to Bana’s In-Studio recorded on October 29th, 2017 on the Synthdactyl Program. You can listen to the Synthdactyl Program on the last Sunday of the month from 7pm-10pm.

Art + Music + Technology Podcast 164: Bana Haffar