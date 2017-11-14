In-Studio: Birote the Musical

Birote the Musical is an experimental folk punk band from San Dimas! Listen to their In-Studio recorded on November 12th, 2017 on the The Songs for the Whippersnapper Show. You can listen to the The Songs for the Whippersnapper Show on the 1st, 2nd & 3rd Sunday from 7pm-10pm.

Band Members: Frank Macias-Upright Bass, Neil Gross-Guitar & Chandler Howie-Drums

Upcoming Shows:

12/1 Flyaway in Pomona

12/3 dA Center Benefit Show

12/9 Megarise Studios in Azusa

They will start recording their 3rd Album in March 2018. Look out for it in May/early June – 15 Songs!

facebook / instagram