In-Studio: ELLA

Listen to ELLA‘s In-Studio (including a live set and interview), recorded on June 29th for Lo(Cali) Local with dj hny bttr chckn bsct. Listen to Lo(Cali) Local every Tuesday from 10 pm – midnight on 88.7 fm or online at kspc.org

“ELLA is a Xicana indie post-punk band from Los Angeles, California. Simply put, their music tells stories of their bicultural experience.The love for their cultura and passion for social justice is manifested by their unique lyrics and sound.

ELLA was born in 2016 out of their desire to create music that voiced their struggles as women of color, while simultaneously serving as a source of empowerment for women everywhere. ELLA seeks to challenge social injustice through art and hopes to inspire young women to do the same.

ELLA es Jocelyn Aguilera, Norma Alvarez, Kimberly Salazar, and Brenda Diaz, all educators in the Los Angeles district. Between teaching, planning, and grading, these muxeres are composing new music and recording their latest single, ‘Dia y Noche.'”

-Bio provided by ELLA

Brenda – Vocals

Jocelyn – Bass

Norma – Guitar

Kimberly – Drums

https://www.instagram.com/ella.band.la/

https://www.facebook.com/ella.band.la/

Upcoming Shows:

7/21/18 at Mals Bar