In-Studio: Ellen Harper

Listen to Ellen Harper’s In-Studio, recorded on June 21st, 2018 on Folk Freeway with Clark. You can listen to Folk Freeway every Thursday from 4-6 pm on KSPC 88.7 fm or online at kspc.org.

Ellen Harper and her band performed songs from her solo debut, Life Has a Life of Its Own. Ellen Manages and teaches classes at the Folk Music Center, a Claremont institution which her parents founded in the 1950s. In 2014, she collaborated with her son, Ben Harper, on the album Childhood Home.

Ellen – Band Leader/Vocals/Guitar

Jerry – Guitar/Vocals

Roy – Bass

Wyman – Keys

Dave M. – Mandolin

Dave B. – Violin

https://ellenharper.bandcamp.com/