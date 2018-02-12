In-Studio: Inti Wawa

Mayra Vargas, is a Los Angeles by-way-of Peru multi-instrumentalist who writes and performs under the moniker Inti Wawa, which translates to “Baby of the Sun,” from Quechua, the language spoken by the Inca civilization. Her single “Cantamos Fuerte” is the story of finding strength in the midst of chaos; a realization that through community and support anything is possible.

Listen to their In-Studio recorded on February 4th, 2018 on Radio Realness. Listen to Radio Realness on the 1st & 2nd Sunday of the month from 7pm-10pm.

intiwawa.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/intiwawamusic

intiwawamusic.com