In-Studio: Justin Melland

Justin Melland started his training in electronic music writing quadraphonic pieces on the Supercolider platform while studying music at the University of Washington under composer’s Richard Karpen and Juan Pampin. This exposure led him deep into exploration of the dark, experimental work of the great electronic composers of the past century. He then moved into modular synthesis which opened up the incredible possibilities of merging Techno and Electro styles with fearless aesthetic of the avant garde. The solo work that Justin performs today is a blend of these two styles, and depending on the performance, will be heavily weighted in one direction or the other.