In-Studio: Justin Melland

Justin Melland started his training in electronic music writing quadraphonic pieces on the Supercolider platform while studying music at the University of Washington under composer’s Richard Karpen and Juan Pampin. This exposure led him deep into exploration of the dark, experimental work of the great electronic composers of the past century. He then moved into modular synthesis which opened up the incredible possibilities of merging Techno and Electro styles with fearless aesthetic of the avant garde. The solo work that Justin performs today is a blend of these two styles, and depending on the performance, will be heavily weighted in one direction or the other.
Justin now works primarily as a film composer scoring projects like the Oscar nominated EXTREMIS (NETFLIX), The TV Series DARK NET (SHOWTIME), and the upcoming 1 hour series for STARZ called WRONG MAN.
Listen to Justin’s In-Studio recorded on January 21, 2018 on the Synthdactyl Program. Listen to Synthdactyl Program on the 3rd & 4th Sunday of the month from 7pm-10pm.
Justin will be playing at a new showcase called ROUGHAGE // Sunday, February 18th, from 8 to 10 PM at Rafa’s Lounge in Echo Park, located at 1836 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026.