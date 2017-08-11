In Studio: Más Turbo

Más Turbo, a Dub/Reggae band from Sun Valley, CA, performed on Post Apocalypse with DJ Zomb-E on July 22, 2017.

Originally founded in 2007 from Northern Los Angeles, Más Turbo roamed the underground music scene in Ska, Punk and Dub fashion. In recent years following several line-up changes, the group transformed their music into a new sound they coin as “Stadium Reggae” which features Pop vocals, Cumbia-inspired drum beats. and Dub-styling bass lines accompanied by synthesizers, guitar effects, and the occasional psychedelic breakdowns. Their visual element includes colorful attire, bright, flashing lights, and eclectic visuals.

facebook.com/masturbomusic

instagram.com/masturbo