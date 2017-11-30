In-Studio: Mike Dobler

mikedobler.com

Mike Dobler operates the eurorack modular synthesizer with a focus on chaos, spontaneity, and entropy. Appearances in 2017 include Modular on the Spot, Moogfest, Dublab, and Fatt Grabbers.

This custom set for Synthdactyl Program wanders across three movements:

1) Echophonic Piston Honda and telHarmonic drones

2) Bark-filtered Akemie Taiko blonks accompanied by Dinky Taiko snare

3) Peaks bonus number station with lots of verb

Listen to Mike’s In-Studio recorded on November 26th, 2017 on the Synthdactyl Program. You can listen to the Synthdactyl Program on the last Sunday of the month from 7pm-10pm.

UPCOMING SHOWS

FATT-GRABBERS /////STRANGER #12//////

Tuesday, December 12 at 8 PM – 1 AM

La Cita Bar

336 S Hill St, Los Angeles, California 90013

https://www.facebook.com/events/1750298528609882/

FATT-GRABBERS +++ FG2k18A +++

Saturday, January 6, 2018

rec center

Los Angeles

https://www.facebook.com/events/147941339167093/