In-Studio: Rat Fancy

Hailing from Los Angeles, RAT FANCY serves up heavy doses of twee punk. Formed in the summer of 2016 after binge listening to throwback bands like Life Without Buildings, Strawberry Switchblade and Polaris, the group got its start when Diana Barraza (ex-Sweater Girls) and Gregory Johnson recorded six tracks in their bedroom. Joined by friend Gavin Glidewell on drums, the group was set to debut at SXSW in 2017.

With songs ranging from the paranormal to the extremely personal, RAT FANCY is about not letting small-minded opinions stand in your way.

Touted “possibly the sweetest collection of ‘f*** you’s ever committed to vinyl,” RAT FANCY’s EP “Suck A Lemon” was released May 26, 2017 on Happy Happy Birthday To Me Records. For more info and upcoming shows, visit: ratfancyla.com.

Listen to their In-Studio recorded on January 7th, 2018 on the Radio Realness. Listen to the Radio Realness is on the 1st & 2nd Sunday of the month from 7pm-10pm.

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, February 23 , Bridgetown DIY , with Sunbathe, Mo Dotti, Sonnyskyes

Thursday, March 15 , Official SXSW Showcase (Austin)

Friday, March 16 , Waterloo Cycles (Austin)