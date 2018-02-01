In-Studio: Teasips

Teasips (Angela Frances Wilson) is an interdisciplinary artist, and composer working in Los Angeles. Their practice is built at the intersection of healing art, and experimental music. Using digital and analog mediums, they investigate modes of perception, and the impact of uncertain hybrid space. Ang’s lowercase sound composition blurs the lines between ambient, noise, field recording, and New Age to explore miminal sonic space as an expansion of self and reality. Informed by a deep knowledge in music composition, mindfulness meditation, Usui Reiki, and storytelling, their work makes links between the known, the unknown, and the now.

Angela is also one-half of Electric Sound Bath; a sound healing project started with Brian Griffith to improvise with electric and acoustic instrumentation in ways that form dense wombs of sound to envelop the listener. With monthly sound installation residencies at the Silverlake JCC, Hyperslow, and Kinship. Ang aims to expose all willing beings to the ways sound, art, reiki, and meditation aid the human condition.

Listen to her In-Studio recorded on January 28, 2018 on the Synthdactyl Program. Listen to the Synthdactyl Program on the 3rd & 4th Sunday of the month from 7pm-10pm.



angfranc.es

facebook.com/teasipsmusic



teasips.bandcamp.com