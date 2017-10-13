In-Studio: The Groans

The Groans are a QPOC Punk band from Rancho Cucamonga. Their phenomenal sound has been described as “Personal/political punk 3-piece with super poignant and inspiring songs.” -5432fun.” They played In-Studio on October 1st, 2017 on The Songs for the Whippersnapper Show!

Their goal has always been to give back somehow and they give every dollar from these songs to these organizations.

Every purchase of BEBO Song will go to BFF Pet Rescue in Fontana.

Every purchase of Lives On The Line will go to Black Lives Matter

Every purchase of Leave Me Alone will go to House Of Ruth

thegroans.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/thegroans

instagram.com/thegroans

twitter.com/thegroans

An Interview with The Groans

Upcoming Shows:

Oct 20 – Back To The Grind, Riverside

Oct 21 – Dope Spot, Pomona

Oct 28 – Bridgetown DIY, La Puente