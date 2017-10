Tomber Lever are a Sneaky Experimental Indie Folk Punk Tribe band from the Inland Empire. They played In-Studio on October 15th, 2017 on The Songs for the Whippersnapper Show!

Band Members:

ELI, TAYLOR, JULIA & ANDREW

twitter.com/tomberlever

reverbnation.com/tomberlever

youtube.com/user/tomberlever

tomberlever.bandcamp.com

Interview with Tomber Lever, Medium.com, Feb 2017

Upcoming Show:

Struckout/Tomber Lever Split Record Release Show

The Dope Spot Studios