In-Studio: VoltageCtrlr/ShiroFujioka

Shiro Fujioka is a Los Angeles born and raised analog modular synth composer, visual artist and sound healer. Listen to his In-Studio recorded on December 17, 2017 on the Synthdactyl Program. Beautiful vocals provided by Shiro’s guest, Arvindjeet Kaur. Listen to the Synthdactyl Program on the 3rd & 4th Sunday of the month from 7pm-10pm.

Shiro Fujioka aka Voltagectrlr is an multi instrumentalist / song writer / producer / composer. His main instrument is an analog modular synthesizer, drum machines, singing bowls, tabla and samplers. He produces music in a host of different styles ranging from downtempo, hip hop, modbap, dub, idm, experimental, ambient, jazz and rock.

voltagectrlr.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/shirovoltagectlrl

instagram.com/voltagectrlr