KSPC recognizes October 9th as Indigenous People’s Day and acknowledges the displacement of Indigenous populations and knowledges through colonialism and its many iterations. KSPC and the Claremont Colleges are placed on stolen Tongva land. On October 9, through interviews, lectures, music, and testimonies KSPC’s programming aims to decenter the dominant colonial narrative associated with the day. Be sure to tune into KSPC today for pre-recorded talks, interviews, podcasts, and more content cantering global indigeneity! ✊🏾Illustration Credit: Angela Sterritt, “Let’s Get Free”