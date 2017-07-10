INTERVIEW: Armand Sabal-Lecco

Bass virtuoso Armand Sabal-Lecco returns to Tony Palkovic’s Jazz Show on Tuesday, July 11th from 12pm-2pm to play his music and talk about his upcoming performance at The Baked Potato.

First recognized as Paul Simon’s bassist, he has been playing bass in The Stanley Clarke Band for years.

Other artists with whom he has played and/or recorded with include: The Brecker Brothers, Al DiMeola, Herbie Hancock, Sting and Ray Charles. He is also known for composing, singing, arranging and producing. As a composer he has written for Carole King, Jeff Beck, Stewart Copeland of The Police, John Patitucci and Don Grusin. He has recorded with Ringo Starr, Flea from The Red Hot Chilli Peppers and has collaborated with long time friend Metallica’s Robert Trijillo.

Armand Sabal-Lecco’s Positive Army will be performing at The Baked Potato in Studio City on July 13th.