Film composer and multi-instrumentalist Leslie Barber was interviewed by the host of The Sound of Pictures, Tom Skelly on Jan. 19, 2017. Ms. Barber has created a truly original score that enhances and gives unique character to the film Manchester By The Sea.

She is very active in her travels between Canada and Los Angeles composing film and animation scores that are known for the honesty and personality that play like a character in the films on which she works.