Julian Coryell (son of jazz legend Larry Coryell) will talk about The Eleventh House and perform live on acoustic guitar. Listen to the interview and In-Studio on Tony Palkovic’s Jazz Show on Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 from 12-2pm.

With the passing of Larry Coryell and Alphonse Mouzon, Julian has continued the west coast tour in support of the new Eleventh House album “Seven Secrets”.