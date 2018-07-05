Interview: Martha Gonzalez

On April 26th, dj hny bttr chckn bsct spoke with Professor Martha Gonzalez about her work in academia, including her work as an assistant professor in the Intercollegiate Chicano/a Latino/a studies Department at Scripps and the Claremont Colleges. They also spoke about her work as a musician, not only a part of the Grammy Award winning band, Quetzal, but also about her work in local communities and collectives.

Martha Gonzalez was born and raised in East Los Angeles and is a Chicana artivista(artist/activist), feminist music theorist and academic. Gonzalez earned a PhD in Feminism from the University of Washington Seattle. In addition, Gonzalez holds an undergraduate degree in Ethnomusicology from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).A Fulbright (2007-2008), Ford (2012-2013) and Woodrow Wilson Fellow (206-2017) her academic interest in music has been fueled by her own musicianship as a singer/songwriter and percussionist for Grammy Award winning band Quetzal. Quetzal has made considerable impact in the Los Angeles Chicano music scene. The relevance of Quetzal’s music and lyrics have been noted in a range of publications, from dissertations to scholarly books.

Gonzalez is currently an Assistant Professor in the Intercollegiate Chicano/a Latino/a Studies Department at Scripps/Claremont Colleges.

Photo: http://www.scrippscollege.edu/academics/faculty/profile/martha-gonzalez