INTERVIEW: Professor James Mestaz

Join us in interviewing new faculty members of the Claremont Colleges and learning what it’s like to be a professor of color in academia!

Our first guest is Professor James Mestaz, a postdoctoral fellow who specializes in modern Latin American history with a particular focus on the ethnohistory and environmental history of Mexico. He earned his B.A. from UCLA., M.A. from the University of Miami, and Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Chicago. His featured course is CMC HIST 112: Special Topics in History: Latinx Immigration. Included is a document with more information about this course!