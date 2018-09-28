Larry the Fox Returns! Jazz Jammers Roundtable

Hey, all you jazzcats and others interested in jazz, on September 15, from 3 – 5pm the Old Jazz Spinner, Larry the Fox, came out of retirement to host the Fifth KSPC Jazz Roundtable. The show featured interesting jazz-related discussions, funny jazz experiences and jazz jokes by “A” List premier jazz musicians, living jazz legends, the cream of the crop, (The KSPC Roundtable Jazz Jammers), led by the great Luther Hughes on upright bass, with the fabulous Ron Stout on trumpet, the fantastic Ron Eschete (“esch-te”) on 7-string guitar, the exciting Bradley Young on keyboard, and the amazing Paul Kreibich (‘cry-bick”) on drums. In the second half of the program, we had a KSPC first when the musicians played a live in-studio demonstration of various types of jazz.

LISTEN HERE:

Jazz Jammers Roundtable

Jazz Jammers Live Performance