Power Hour: Episode 10

A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
- Learn more about the Girl of Steel as we talk about Supergirl’s adventures from the early 2000’s as she is reintroduced to the DC universe! What happened to her family on Krypton? How does a superpowered teen deal with high school? Listen to find out!
Find us at https://www.facebook.com/powerhourkspc/ and email us at power.hour.88.7@gmail.com
