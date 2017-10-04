Power Hour: Episode 12

A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
- Up for discussion is the Batman: Mask of the Phantasm movie from 1992, other notable DC animated movies, and 3 upcoming DC animated movies! Notable releases include Bane Conquest #4 (of 12), Deathstroke #22, and Hawkeye (2016-) #9.
