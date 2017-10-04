October 4, 2017 | 0 Comments

Power Hour: Episode 13

A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
  • Deadpool 2 does some casting, Smallville secrets are revealed, Teen Titans show cast members are added, the DCEU Batman film goes over another road bump in its production, and a Krypton TV show? Listen in to this episode of Power Hour for more info on all of these!
  • Find us at https://www.facebook.com/powerhourkspc/ and email us at power.hour.88.7@gmail.com for discussion topics, questions, and stories that you would like to share!
  • Listen Live every Sunday from 9:00am-11:00am!

