Power Hour: Episode 14

A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
- Who are the Illuminati in the Marvel Universe? What is the fate of Marvel and Disney shows on Netflix? How do we interpret the messages in Supergirl from both season one and two? Listen in to episode 14 of Power Hour to find out!
- Find us at https://www.facebook.com/powerhourkspc/ and email us at power.hour.88.7@gmail.com for discussion topics, questions, and stories that you would like to share!
- Listen Live every Sunday from 9:00am-11:00am!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download