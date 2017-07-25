Power Hour: Episode 5

A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
- We remember the great Adam West and the impact of the 1960’s Batman TV series and SPOILERS for the most recent happenings in the current Batman series. The “Black Panther” trailer came out and we review it as well.
