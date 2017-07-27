Power Hour: Episode 6

A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
- Injustice 2 was released! Join us as we go over the history of the Injustice universe in DC comics and on the Marvel side a quick look at the Spider-Man game footage which has been shown. Our thoughts on the upcoming Spider-Man movie are also discussed.
- Find us at https://www.facebook.com/powerhourkspc/
Podcast: Play in new window | Download