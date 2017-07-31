Power Hour: Episode 7

A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
- We review some new comics! Iceman#2 and Animosity issues 1-6. Want to know what Donald Glover’s role in Spider-Man: Homecoming mean to the MCU? Tune in to find out!
Find us at https://www.facebook.com/powerhourkspc/ and email us at power.hour.88.7@gmail.com
