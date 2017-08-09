Power Hour: Episode 8

A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
- Spider-Man: Homecoming comes out the following week! Listen in to hear our thoughts on the upcoming film. We celebrate Canada Day by recognizing some Canuck characters in comics! Listen in to learn our thoughts on the Inhumans trailer that was released as well!
- Find us at https://www.facebook.com/powerhourkspc/ and email us at power.hour.88.7@gmail.com for discussion topics, questions, and stories that you would like to share!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download