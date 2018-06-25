This Friday 6/29/18 – Professor Graydon Beeks on Going for Baroque

This Friday, June 29th, Tim Moore’s in-studio guest will be Prof. Graydon Beeks, Professor of Music at Pomona College, and President of the American Handel Society.

He will report on his recent trip to Halle, Germany, birthplace of Handel and site of the annual Handel Festival.

Most of the program will be devoted to the compositions of Italian 17th- and 18th-century composers and discussions of their influences on music of the Baroque era.

Be sure to tune into Going for Baroque this Friday from 12-2 pm only on KSPC Claremont 88.7fm or online at kspc.org!