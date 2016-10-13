A Friendly Guide to Desert Daze

This coming weekend marks the new location for Desert Daze in Joshua Tree.You’ll find all kinds of amazing bands on the lineup for each day so below you’ll find a guide on general festival tips and the bands this year.

Let’s start with some things you should make sure you have for a desert festival. You’re going to want to be sure you pack your sunscreen, sunglasses, refillable water bottle, warm jacket, and a bandana. The bandana and jacket are very important because it get really cold at night and more than likely can be very dusty. Also please note that festivals have first aid tents if you do happen to feel sick or dizzy from the heat find your closest one.

Let’s start with the bands for Friday…you’re going to want to get there earlier if you can because this whole festival has a lineup full of bands not to be missed. You can get there early to see Solar Sons for music they call jazzadelic space grooves and that is a pretty accurate description. Death Valley Girls, Feels, and Fartbarf are also going to be on earlier but if you absolutely had to pick from the 3, Feels has my vote. There has never been a time this band has ever not blown me away. Be sure whatever you do in life, you don’t miss Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, hands down Thao is one of the best and most inspiring performers out there. Her energy always radiations into the atmosphere where each spectator absorbs it.

Hailing from Australia, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard is one that should be getting more buzz. You can also catch Beach Fossils, Temples, Suuns, and Bombino. You may have trouble picking between Toro Y Moi, Washed Out, and Deerhunter this year but in making your pick keep in mind that Deerhunter did play a nearly 40 min version of Nothing Ever Happened at an LA show so you never know what you are in for with them. They totally make incredible music so you wouldn’t miss out in an extended version of their stuff

Saturday’s highlights would definitely going for Primus over Godspeed You! Black Emperor and The Black Angels although they are all really great this is just my personal opinion. The Raveonettes are definitely on my list and I can’t count how many times I’ve listened to each of their albums on repeat. Thee Oh Sees and Cherry Glazerr definitely get honorable mentions on that part of the lineup. Then you’ll have The Coathangers, Les Sins, and Wands which are all amazing but I have really gotten into Wands these days so it is a toss up between them and The Coathangers. Radio Moscow and Night Beats are also really neat too. Vinyl Williams, L.A. Witch, and Jjuujjuu are going to be earlier in the day so get there early if possible.

Sunday you’ve got to see Television. I used to work at a record store and Television was always flying off of the shelves for good reason too. Briands Jonestown Massacre will be good too. But I’m honestly more excited about some of the the amazing women on the festival lineup which for this day includes Jennylee, La Luz, and Deap Vally as my personal highlights.

This festival will also feature a keynote by the party man himself Andrew W.K. and a closing ceremony featuring Saul Williams. Last year there were drones flying in the air and all kinds of incredible experiences. I can’t wait to see what they are doing with the new space. Desert Daze. One thing is certain if you don’t get a ticket you can’t experience the magic and I really enjoyed last year’s festival so I can’t wait for this weekend!!!!