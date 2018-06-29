In-Studio: CAUSA

Listen to CAUSA‘s In-Studio recorded on June 10th, 2018 on Radio Realness. Listen to Radio Realness on the 1st & 2nd Sunday of the month from 7pm-10pm.

from Remezcla:

“Each member of CAUSA identifies with the #LGBTQ community, and the band told Remezcla that their goal is to ultimately challenge cis-white-heteronormative ideals in the scene: “Our songs derive from #queer anger, lack of representation, and desire for social change in both #Latinx culture and in #punk.”

As such, the noisy band writes about class struggles, displacement, and social injustices — especially those affecting the LGBTQ community. CAUSA plays fast-paced #hardcore with lyrics in both English and Spanish, making their narratives more accessible as they strive for #representation, visibility, and #inclusivity in the punk scene at large.”

http://remezcla.com/lists/music/los-angeles-latinx-punk-bands/

Tiff – Vocals

Ray – Vocals

Cindee – Drums

Andrew – Bass

Amanda – Guitar

causapunx.bandcamp.com

instagram.com/frequencies_of_cin

instagram.com/stiff_this_

Upcoming Shows:

7/21/18 at Rec Center

Watch their live stream performance! It’s on our FB Page:

https://www.facebook.com/KSPCOnline/videos/10160572872630014/

#CAUSA #kspcinstudio #kspcradio #punk #anarchopunk #jotxcore #queer #queercore #queerpunk #LosAngeles #punx #Latinx #qpoc #LGBTQ #resist