Power Hour: Episode 1
A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
- Welcome to our first episode! Our debut topics are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Injustice 2! With your own hosts Comic Knight and AlphaX! Our thoughts on the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and it’s impact on what will come next.
