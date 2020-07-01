Making It Work: how to stay well while staying at home

Staying at home can feel gloomy and discouraging — but taking care of ourselves can make a big difference. In our new podcast, KSPC talks to members of the 5C community to gather tips on how to stay at our physical and emotional best throughout the pandemic, whether it’s staying busy, meditating, getting creative, or just keeping a positive outlook.

You can find all the latest episodes of Making It Work here, along with resources about each topic. Also, tune in to KSPC to hear new episodes on Sundays at 11:30 a.m.

Episode 1: “Life Athletics”

If you’re trying to find ways to learn how to take care of yourself, it turns out that the world of sport is a great place to start. Pomona Professor of Physical Education JoAnne Ferguson tells us about some “sports life coaching” tools to improve your personal wellness while you stay at home, including “emotional cardio,” the ten moments, and her four core tips for P.E. students and athletes.