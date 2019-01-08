In-Studio: MOMS

Listen to MOM‘s In-Studio and interview recorded on December 11, 2018, on Tuesdaze Daydream with DeeJayQ. Listen to Tuesdaze Daydream on Tuesdays, 6pm-8pm.

Korean Lo-Fi Bedroom band from Los Angeles and Korea.

MOMS’s story began in 2015 when high school friends Hanjun Bae and Nick Kim started recording songs in Bae’s bedroom in their hometown of Los Angeles. The duo has since become a four-piece, adding The Venisons members Steven Guillen as drummer and Julio Barajas as second guitarist. MOMS’s androgynously whispered vocals, jazz-like guitars and drums, and heavily warm bass playing draws influence from bands like the Pixies, Portishead, and Sparklehorse. Born of immigrant parents, their Korean background is a recurring theme in their music.

momsmomsmoms.bandcamp.com

instagram.com/_www.moms.com_/