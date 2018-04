On April 25th Erica from the “Making Space” show spoke with Azalia Snail about her new album “Neon Resistance” and about Azalia’s background as an artist coming up in New York in the 90s and her experiences being now based in Los Angeles.

Azalia Snail is an American avant-garde singer-songwriter and musician. She is a multi-instrumentalist active in neo-psychedelia, psychedelic folk and indie rock, played a prominent role in the 1990s lo-fi music scene, and was once dubbed the “Queen of Lo-Fi.”

azaliasnail.bandcamp.com