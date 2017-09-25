Power Hour: Episode 11

A Comic Culture Cast analyzing the latest comic book news in every form. Power Hour breaks down stories and characters for newcomers to the genre. We take a critical look at the social issues that are present in this media and how they are represented.
- Comic Knight holds down the fort this week! Listen with anticipation as he goes over all the highlights from Comic-Con ranging from Justice League, Spawn, Captain Marvel, Flashpoint, DC animated movies, and much more! Information on upcoming movies will be discussed, including casting for Ant Man and The Wasp, and an update on the Captain Marvel movie!
- Find us at https://www.facebook.com/powerhourkspc/ and email us at power.hour.88.7@gmail.com for discussion topics, questions, and stories that you would like to share!
- Listen Live every Sunday from 9:00am-11:00am!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download