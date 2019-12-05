Album Review: Emily Alone by Florist

By Elinor Aspegren PZ ’20

On the opening track of Florist’s third album Emily Alone, the lead singer Emily Sprague asks

listeners, and herself, “I could have words or I could have solitude/Silent but falling, what is my

place in this world?”

She asks this question in a period of personal introspection, isolation and change, created by

the death of her mother and her move cross-country to Los Angeles (Florist, as a band, is based

in New York, according to their Bandcamp, but this album is strictly just Sprague, hence the

title).

The answer to this question is a complicated one, one that Sprague does not answer fully for

herself or for the listener on the album’s 12 songs, but she attempts. The result is a deeply

personal album, a conversation with herself into which the listener feels almost uncomfortable

intruding, but we do anyway. Emily talks to herself, and we are all a captive audience to

what she says. And when we listen, we discover things about ourselves, and more, we know

that although Emily may feel alone, she is not alone in feeling lost and uncertain.

There’s almost a quiet intensity to Sprague’s solo work, which she has stripped down to its

barest core of just her guitar, her voice, and her words. It’s a change from Florist’s earlier

albums, where Sprague’s lyrics were boosted by soft synth and delicate drums. What’s left is

her exploration of death, confusion, identity and revelation.

Although the album may feel repetitive because most of the songs alternate between just two

chords, the refreshing repetition leads to an almost meditative state that allows you to

immerse yourselves in the lyrics. And the lyrics are the best part.

Many of her songs have emotion that college students, in a period of transition in their lives,

can identify with. On the fourth track on the album, “I Also Have Eyes,” Sprague sings that

“Everyone I know including myself/Is a hungry dog running towards the horizon;” and on the

seventh, “M,” she laments the feeling of isolation she feels after the death of her mother,

telling listeners about a common feeling that anyone who feels lost may have: “I need someone

to tell me yes.” (The music video for the song features a sampling of a recording Sprague’s

mother).

In my favorite song on the album, “Time is a Dark Feeling,” Sprague seems to answer

the first question: “Truthfully, silence never did it for me.” One of the most somber songs on

the record ends with hope, that although we’ll all face the same ending, it’s important to

cherish the time we have.