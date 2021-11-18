Fall 2021 Top 5s!

November 18, 2021

November again! Another semester in another strange, weird, wonderful year draws to a close, and some of the KSPC community share some thoughts and favorites, a few of our favorite things that resonated, defined, or helped us through:

Marcello– DJ 

Five tips to find new artists:

  1. Solicit recommendations from friends and acquaintances
  2. Get lost browsing through Discogs
  3. Crate dig at brick-and-mortar music stores, even if you don’t collect
  4. Read/skim books on music, production, and music history
  5. Chat with people about music online – join a forum or subreddit!

Five new discoveries:

  1. Heldon – Electroniqe Guerilla (1974)
  2. Source Direct – “Snake Style / Exit- 9” (1996)
  3. Kelley Lee Owens – Inner Song (2020)
  4. Ashtray Navigations – Four More Raga Moods (2004)
  5. Produkt – Stretch (1997)

 

Desa– Volunteer Coordinator 

Top 5 foods I have consumed this semester:

  1. Wow Baking Company Gluten-free cookie in flavor Oregon Oatmeal. Available at Malott.  Best straight out of the freezer.
  2. Watermelon, chunked. From Malott. Always in a paper bowl.
  3. Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, also chunked.  Always served late night on a cutting board while watching old SNL clips with my roommate Claire.  
  4. Curly fries + side of Shake Sauce from the Grill at Malott.  Unfortunately, does have gluten but I tell myself it doesn’t.  Add salt and ketchup. 
  5. Cheerios from Malott.  I prefer the honey nut but the original is good too.  Both gluten free. No milk, no spoon.  

Things bringing you peace/happiness 

  1. 3pm nap on my couch. Wrapped in a soft blanket, watching the leaves sway through the window. 
  2. Learning new skills/hobbies (This semester: guitar, screenprinting, embroidery)
  3. Being surrounded by my favorite people at a meal, laughing ridiculously hard and eating Malott’s watermelon
  4. Laying in the grass on the quad listening to Whitney + Fleet Foxes
  5. Not to repeat myself but Wow Baking Company Gluten-free cookie in flavor Oregon Oatmeal. Available at Malott.  Best straight out of the freezer.

 

Graham– Production Director

Top 5 Articles of clothing:

  1. Socks
  2. Shoes
  3. Shirt
  4. Underwear
  5. Pants

Times during the day

  1. 12:47pm
  2. 3:01pm
  3. 6:49pm
  4. 10:07pm
  5. 3:33am

 

Elle– Production Director 

Top 5 ice cream flavors:

  1. Dulce de leche
  2. Mango
  3. Coconut
  4. Cookies and cream
  5. Black raspberry 

 

Maya– Social Media

Top 5 places to listen to music 

  1. Alone in the car
  2. At a concert
  3. At home with friends
  4. With headphones while walking somewhere
  5. The overhead speakers at a store 