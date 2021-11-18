Fall 2021 Top 5s!

November again! Another semester in another strange, weird, wonderful year draws to a close, and some of the KSPC community share some thoughts and favorites, a few of our favorite things that resonated, defined, or helped us through:

Marcello– DJ

Five tips to find new artists:

Solicit recommendations from friends and acquaintances Get lost browsing through Discogs Crate dig at brick-and-mortar music stores, even if you don’t collect Read/skim books on music, production, and music history Chat with people about music online – join a forum or subreddit!

Five new discoveries:

Heldon – Electroniqe Guerilla (1974) Source Direct – “Snake Style / Exit- 9” (1996) Kelley Lee Owens – Inner Song (2020) Ashtray Navigations – Four More Raga Moods (2004) Produkt – Stretch (1997)

Desa– Volunteer Coordinator

Top 5 foods I have consumed this semester:

Wow Baking Company Gluten-free cookie in flavor Oregon Oatmeal. Available at Malott. Best straight out of the freezer. Watermelon, chunked. From Malott. Always in a paper bowl. Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, also chunked. Always served late night on a cutting board while watching old SNL clips with my roommate Claire. Curly fries + side of Shake Sauce from the Grill at Malott. Unfortunately, does have gluten but I tell myself it doesn’t. Add salt and ketchup. Cheerios from Malott. I prefer the honey nut but the original is good too. Both gluten free. No milk, no spoon.

Things bringing you peace/happiness

3pm nap on my couch. Wrapped in a soft blanket, watching the leaves sway through the window. Learning new skills/hobbies (This semester: guitar, screenprinting, embroidery) Being surrounded by my favorite people at a meal, laughing ridiculously hard and eating Malott’s watermelon Laying in the grass on the quad listening to Whitney + Fleet Foxes Not to repeat myself but Wow Baking Company Gluten-free cookie in flavor Oregon Oatmeal. Available at Malott. Best straight out of the freezer.

Graham– Production Director

Top 5 Articles of clothing:

Socks Shoes Shirt Underwear Pants

Times during the day

12:47pm 3:01pm 6:49pm 10:07pm 3:33am

Elle– Production Director

Top 5 ice cream flavors:

Dulce de leche Mango Coconut Cookies and cream Black raspberry

Maya– Social Media

Top 5 places to listen to music