Fall 2021 Top 5s!

November again! Another semester in another strange, weird, wonderful year draws to a close, and some of the KSPC community share some thoughts and favorites, a few of our favorite things that resonated, defined, or helped us through:
Marcello– DJ
Five tips to find new artists:
- Solicit recommendations from friends and acquaintances
- Get lost browsing through Discogs
- Crate dig at brick-and-mortar music stores, even if you don’t collect
- Read/skim books on music, production, and music history
- Chat with people about music online – join a forum or subreddit!
Five new discoveries:
- Heldon – Electroniqe Guerilla (1974)
- Source Direct – “Snake Style / Exit- 9” (1996)
- Kelley Lee Owens – Inner Song (2020)
- Ashtray Navigations – Four More Raga Moods (2004)
- Produkt – Stretch (1997)
Desa– Volunteer Coordinator
Top 5 foods I have consumed this semester:
- Wow Baking Company Gluten-free cookie in flavor Oregon Oatmeal. Available at Malott. Best straight out of the freezer.
- Watermelon, chunked. From Malott. Always in a paper bowl.
- Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, also chunked. Always served late night on a cutting board while watching old SNL clips with my roommate Claire.
- Curly fries + side of Shake Sauce from the Grill at Malott. Unfortunately, does have gluten but I tell myself it doesn’t. Add salt and ketchup.
- Cheerios from Malott. I prefer the honey nut but the original is good too. Both gluten free. No milk, no spoon.
Things bringing you peace/happiness
- 3pm nap on my couch. Wrapped in a soft blanket, watching the leaves sway through the window.
- Learning new skills/hobbies (This semester: guitar, screenprinting, embroidery)
- Being surrounded by my favorite people at a meal, laughing ridiculously hard and eating Malott’s watermelon
- Laying in the grass on the quad listening to Whitney + Fleet Foxes
- Not to repeat myself but Wow Baking Company Gluten-free cookie in flavor Oregon Oatmeal. Available at Malott. Best straight out of the freezer.
Graham– Production Director
Top 5 Articles of clothing:
- Socks
- Shoes
- Shirt
- Underwear
- Pants
Times during the day
- 12:47pm
- 3:01pm
- 6:49pm
- 10:07pm
- 3:33am
Elle– Production Director
Top 5 ice cream flavors:
- Dulce de leche
- Mango
- Coconut
- Cookies and cream
- Black raspberry
Maya– Social Media
Top 5 places to listen to music
- Alone in the car
- At a concert
- At home with friends
- With headphones while walking somewhere
- The overhead speakers at a store