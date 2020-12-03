In Memoriam: Larry the Fox

When the pandemic hit in March, he was scheduled to cover several shows and when he couldn’t come in to the studio he put together a home studio to record shows remotely,

It is with a heavy heart that we share that Larry Fox aka “Larry the Fox” passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 91.

Larry was a KSPC DJ who hosted “Claremont Straight Ahead”, later the “All That Jazz” radio show from 2008 to 2016. In addition to “All That Jazz”, Larry also hosted several Jazz Roundtables, where he discussed all things jazz-related with musicians and dignitaries. As Larry described, “During my time on the station, I conducted 63 interviews with jazz-world folks and others, including the station’s first interview with the Mayor of Claremont (Corey Calaycay).” After retiring from his weekly show Larry returned to the airwaves for special programs or interviews, and would occasionally fill in for Wal’s “Bop, Drop and Roll” show on Saturdays 3 to 5pm. You can read Wal’s remembrance of Larry here.

“Larry was always warm, funny and kind, and I will miss his voice and good humor. He put a lot of time and care into his shows, interviews and roundtables. I didn’t find out until he had been at KSPC for a few years that he was in his 80s, he had such an inspiring energy and he lived fully,” shared station Director Erica Tyron.

His family shared that Larry attended the Hartnett Music School in NYC and served in the Army band before becoming an officer, retiring as a Colonel. He was a drummer/percussionist who played in many bands including the Claremont Symphony Orchestra, Pomona Concert Band and Ontario/Chaffee Community Show Band. His true music passion was always jazz so becoming a jazz disc jockey was ideal for him.

Read Larry’s full obituary in the Claremont Courier here.

Larry in the Treasury of Claremont Music.

Memorial donations may be made to the California Jazz Foundation at californiajazzfoundation.org or to the California Jazz Arts Society at caljas.org.