KSPC CHARTS 10/10/23-10/17/23

Artist Record Label

1 WATER FROM YOUR EYES Everyone’s Crushed Matador/Beggars

2 ADVERTISEMENT Escorts Feel It

3 EARTHEATER Powders Chemical X

4 IBEX CLONE All Channels Clear Goner

5 SLOW PULP Yard Anti-

6 BEACH FOSSILS Bunny Bayonet

7 BUSH TETRAS They Live in My Head Wharf Cat

8 SLOWDIVE Everything Is Alive Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

9 FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS Data Doom RAS/Greenway

10 ALASKA REID Disenchanter Luminelle

11 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE Isn’t It Now? Domino

12 SPELLLING SPELLLING & The Mystery School Sacred Bones

13 LIFEGUARD Crowd Can Talk/Dressed In Trenches Matador

14 KING KRULE Space Heavy Matador

15 KELELA Raven Warp

16 ARMAND HAMMER We Buy Diabetic Test Strips Fat Possum

17 CHERRY GLAZERR I Don’t Want You Anymore Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

18 OSEES Intercepted Message In The Red

19 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Islands In The Sky Suicide Squeeze

20 SEXTILE Push Sacred Bones

21 MAX FOREMAN Serious Business [EP] Self-Released

22 ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

23 BLONDE REDHEAD Sit Down For Dinner section1

24 HALEY BLAIS Wisecrack Arts & Crafts

25 SPRAIN The Lamb As Effigy The Flenser

26 SKATING POLLY Chaos County Line El Camino

27 KARA JACKSON Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love? September

28 FEA Take Cover Blackheart

29 CHARM SCHOOL Finite Jest [EP] sonaBLAST!