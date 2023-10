KSPC Charts 9.27.23-10.3.23

Artist Record Label

1 LAURENCE-ANNE Oniromancie Bonsound

2 YVES TUMOR Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) Warp

3 SOFT SHOULDER Smile Building’s Exit Self-Released

4 SONIC YOUTH Live In Brooklyn Silver Current

5 SECRET SKY Opium Self-Released

6 RAZTERIA Tocar Las Estrellas Asteria

7 BUSH TETRAS They Live in My Head Wharf Cat

8 FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS Data Doom RAS/Greenway

9 SLOWDIVE Everything Is Alive Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

10 SKATING POLLY Chaos County Line El Camino

11 SQUID O Monolith Warp

12 SWEEPING PROMISES Good Living Is Coming For You Feel It

13 WINONA FOREVER Acrobat Acrophase

14 BABE RAINBOW Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce [EP] Eureka

15 CHARM SCHOOL Finite Jest [EP] sonaBLAST!

16 BEACH FOSSILS Bunny Bayonet

17 ARLO PARKS My Soft Machine Transgressive/PIAS

18 FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE Girl With Fish Saddle Creek

19 KING KRULE Space Heavy Matador

20 LES RALLIZES DENUDES ’77 Live The Last One

21 MADELINE KENNEY A New Reality Mind Carpark

22 OLLELLA Back Back Back Self-Released

23 SADIE Tides [EP] Sadieworld

24 SPELLLING SPELLLING & The Mystery School Sacred Bones

25 WATER FROM YOUR EYES Everyone’s Crushed Matador/Beggars

26 TANUKICHAN Gizmo Carpark

27 YOURS ARE THE ONLY EARS We Know The Sky Lame-O

28 JULIE BYRNE The Greater Wings Ghostly International/Secretly Group

29 SPRAIN The Lamb As Effigy The Flenser