KSPC Charts 6/5/23-6/12/23

A new week means another week of charts! Each week, KSPC compiles all of the new releases played on the station and creates a chart with our top-played artists; here is ours for the week of June 5th to June 12th. Listen and enjoy!

Artist Record Label 1 WATER FROM YOUR EYES Everyone’s Crushed Matador/Beggars 2 BILLY WOODS AND KENNY SEGAL Maps Backwoodz Studioz/Fat Possum 3 SQUID O Monolith Warp 4 LA PRIEST Fase Luna Domino 5 DOUBLE GRAVE Till The Ground Self-Released 6 DEERHOOF Miracle-Level Joyful Noise 7 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Islands In The Sky Suicide Squeeze 8 BIG JOANIE Back Home Kill Rock Stars 9 BAR ITALIA Tracey Denim Matador 10 LITURGY 93696 Thrill Jockey 11 PANCHIKO Failed At Math(s) Self-Released 12 FRANNY LONDON Cold Water [EP] Self-Released 13 CHAT PILE God’s Country The Flenser 14 SCOWL Psychic Dance Routine [EP] Flatspot 15 JOCKSTRAP I Love You Jennifer B Rough Trade 16 BLACK MIDI Hellfire Rough Trade 17 STRONGBOI strongboi Self-Released 18 DRY CLEANING Swampy [EP] 4AD/Beggars Group 19 BLONDSHELL Blondshell Partisan 20 BILL ORCUTT Jump On It Palilalia 21 SOFT SHOULDER Smile Building’s Exit Self-Released 22 YEAH YEAH YEAHS Cool It Down Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group 23 MODEL/ACTRIZ Dogsbody True Panther 24 GOTH LIPSTICK I paint you, I paint you, I paint you Slime Fight 25 NNAMDI Please Have A Seat Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group 26 KELELA Raven Warp 27 WEDNESDAY Rat Saw God Dead Oceans/Secretly Group 28 SCREAMING FEMALES Desire Pathway Don Giovanni 29 FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE Girl With Fish Saddle Creek 30 JPEGMAFIA AND DANNY BROWN Scaring The Hoes Peggy/AWAL