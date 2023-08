KSPC Charts 8/1/23-8/8/23

Artist Record Label

1 MADELINE KENNEY A New Reality Mind Carpark

2 BABE RAINBOW Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce [EP] Eureka

3 ZULU A New Tomorrow Flatspot

4 SQUID O Monolith Warp

5 FEIST Multitudes Polydor

6 TEKE TEKE Hagata Kill Rock Stars

7 UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA V Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

8 LIFEGUARD Crowd Can Talk/Dressed In Trenches Matador

9 CHARM SCHOOL Finite Jest [EP] sonaBLAST!

10 BUSH TETRAS They Live in My Head Wharf Cat

11 LEMON TWIGS, THE Everything Harmony Captured Tracks

12 ARLO PARKS My Soft Machine Transgressive/PIAS

13 JIM O’ROURKE The Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Drag City

14 LITTLE DRAGON Slugs Of Love Ninja Tune

15 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava KGLW

16 BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT The Land, The Water, The Sky Saddle Creek

17 DRUGDEALER Hiding In Plain Sight Mexican Summer

18 SCREAMING FEMALES Desire Pathway Don Giovanni

19 MAYA LUCIA Miss Girl World [EP] Self-Released

20 FAMOUS MAMMALS Instant Pop Expressionism Now! Self-Released

21 BABYFANG In The Face Of LucidHaus

22 WEDNESDAY Rat Saw God Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

23 KARA JACKSON Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love? September

24 SKATING POLLY Chaos County Line El Camino

25 ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

26 HOTWAX A Thousand Times [EP] Marathon

27 ALASKA REID Disenchanter Luminelle

28 ASHER WHITE New Excellent Woman Ba Da Bing!

29 TANUKICHAN Gizmo Carpark