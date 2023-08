KSPC Charts 7/24/23-7/31/23

Artist Record Label

1 MADELINE KENNEY A New Reality Mind Carpark

2 BABE RAINBOW Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce [EP] Eureka

3 UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA V Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

4 ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

5 ALASKA REID Disenchanter Luminelle

6 BILLY WOODS AND KENNY SEGAL Maps Backwoodz Studioz/Fat Possum

7 ELIJAH KESSLER Lightspeed Carpark

8 BRIDGE DOG Working at It [EP] Self-Released

9 DO NOTHING Snake Sideways Exact Truth/The Orchard

10 JPEGMAFIA AND DANNY BROWN Scaring The Hoes Peggy/AWAL

11 RAZTERIA Tocar Las Estrellas Asteria

12 JUAN WAUTERS Wandering Rebel Captured Tracks

13 SWEEPING PROMISES Good Living Is Coming For You Feel It

14 YOURS ARE THE ONLY EARS We Know The Sky Lame-O

15 KING KRULE Space Heavy Matador

16 MAY RIO French Bath DPI

17 SADIE Tides [EP] Sadieworld

18 KILLER MIKE Michael Loma Vista/Concord

19 RYUICHI SAKAMOTO Ongaku Zukan Wewantsounds

20 DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Systemic Invada

21 SHAME Food For Worms Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

22 ARLO PARKS My Soft Machine Transgressive/PIAS

23 BAR ITALIA Tracey Denim Matador

24 WATER FROM YOUR EYES Everyone’s Crushed Matador/Beggars

25 SHYGIRL Nymph_O Because

26 ZULU A New Tomorrow Flatspot

27 BLONDSHELL Blondshell Partisan

28 LA PRIEST Fase Luna Domino

29 US GIRLS Bless This Mess 4AD